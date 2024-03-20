London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - The Iraq Britan Business Council (IBBC), which acts to expand the Iraq trade, investment, and business sector through partnerships with international corporations and multinational companies, recently shared news about its strategic partnership with AAA Holding Group.

It appointed Amet Selman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AAA Holding Group, as the Chairman and thought leader of the Agritech Committee. The committee itself is dedicated to improving farming practices, fertilizer production and large-scale application, and the use of technological applications in the agricultural sector.

The body also attended events and international conferences, raising awareness about the rich history of Iraq's agricultural lands and the historical significance of ancient fertile lands. The formation of the Agritech Committee by IBBC fueled discussions between leading agricultural and fertilizer corporations, including AAA Holdings, to facilitate sustainable development and technological advancement.

IBBC has led numerous programs and initiatives, such as improving the prospects of sustainable development and use of Iraq's natural reserves. Over the years, IBBC expanded the potential scope of investment and trade opportunities by linking Iraq's agricultural sector with international companies.

AAA Holding Group, one of the leading British premier fertilizer manufacturers is now in a strategic partnership with IBBC to boost Iraq's economic, business, and trade activities, specifically related to agriculture, fertilizer use and applications, and farming practices.

With the ongoing development in Iraq, and AAA Holding Group leading fertilizer production with over 1 Million ton capacity, the Agritech Committee just announced its first initiative targeting the analysis and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for agricultural practices and primarily, the sustainable use of fertilizers.

It is worth mentioning that AAA Holding Group produces high-quality and sustainable fertilizers and crops in Iraq. With headquarters in the UK, the firm is already participating in the worldwide initiative to boost agricultural output through sustainable farming and curb global food crises.

Some of the ongoing research projects at AAA Holdings also highlight the use of modern fertilizer usage applications that lead to higher crop yield and reduced wastage. Furthermore, AAA Holding also invested in the development of higher-grade weather-resistant crops. These crops are specifically for drought-ridden areas and agricultural lands facing water shortages or natural irrigation discrepancies.

Amet Selman, as the chairman of the Agritech Committee, is already in discussion with IBBC members to boost the starting phase of the committee's first project. The research and evaluation phase has already begun and will soon move to the application and testing of AI in the fields for better results and comprehensive evaluation at a bigger scale.

For now, the Agritech Committee is planning to induce sustainable farming practices, state-of-the-art tech, and environmentally friendly fertilizer production. AAA Holding Group, as it's leading the charge in all three spheres, will be valuable in the long run for the Agritech Committee's progress.

