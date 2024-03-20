Gelios Goes Public: AlphaNet Launches & $gOS Now on Uniswap!

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, Gelios emerges as a pioneering platform, poised to revolutionize the utilization of Bitcoin through its innovative Layer 2 solutions. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Gelios, its key features, partnerships, and the ongoing developments leading up to its Mainnet launch.

Gelios: Empowering Bitcoin with Layer 2 Solutions

Gelios stands as the pioneering community-owned dApp layer atop the Bitcoin network , marking a monumental shift in decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation. Seamlessly operating across three major blockchain networks-Arbitrum, Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin-Gelios acts as a versatile "bridge," facilitating the frictionless processing and transfer of information, data, and assets.

Gelios Key Features: Key Entry and Node Station

Two distinctive features of Gelios are the Key Entry and Node Station mechanisms. Key Entry allows users to participate in the Gelios ecosystem by acquiring Entry Keys, granting access to exclusive rewards and privileges. On the other hand, the Node Station incentivizes network participants for their support and contributions, further enhancing Gelios' operational efficiency and resilience.

Here's a snapshot of Gelios' recent achievements:

Total Value Locked: $6,000,000+

Key holders in the ecosystem: 4,000+

Active Wallets Connected: 109,000+

Entry Keys Minted: 10,537+

Total Transactions: 874,099+

Total gas charged (gBTC): 446.09+

Gelios Ecosystem: Partnerships and Integrations

Gelios has solidified its position through strategic partnerships, collaborating with over 50 industry leaders and integrating with prominent projects in the blockchain space. These partnerships include seamless integration with Gate Wallet, OKX Web3 Wallet, and Bitget Wallet , empowering users with enhanced asset management capabilities and easy access to Gelios' ecosystem.

Additionally, Gelios has been featured on major cryptocurrency platforms and media outlets like Binance , Gate , Huobi , Coinmarketcap , and Bitcointalk , significantly enhancing its visibility and reach in the crypto community.

Gelios Roadmap: Testnet - Alphanet - Mainnet

Gelios has successfully completed its Testnet phase (closed) and is currently operating its Alphanet, a pivotal milestone on the journey towards its imminent Mainnet launch.

1. Gelios Alphanet Public Version Still Goes Live

Following rigorous development and testing phases in the Beta version, Gelios proudly kicked off the Gelios Alphanet Public Version on March 16th, 2024, at 13:00 UTC.

Early participation in the Alphanet Public Version not only grants users valuable experience with the platform but also presents opportunities to earn rewards for their contributions. Users can participate in various activities such as:

Bridging assets between different blockchains

Effortless token transfers within the Gelios network

Deployment of smart contracts on the Gelios platform

Here's what awaits you on Alphanet:

Enjoy an impressive 80% gas sharing feature.

Earn rewards through our Airdrop System Contributors program.

For more information on the Gelios Alphanet and how to get involved, visit: https://medium.com/@geliosofficial/gelios-alphanet-all-you-need-to-know-e95bba3678cf?responsesOpen=true&sortBy=REVERSE_CHRON

Testnet vs. AlphaNet: What's Different?

With improved transaction speeds and advanced security measures, AlphaNet promises a superior user experience, enabling seamless interactions and unlocking additional benefits within the Gelios ecosystem.

For a detailed comparison between the two, please refer to the comparison table below:

2. Gelios $gOS Token Listed on Ethereum!

Adding to the excitement, Gelios announces the listing of its native token, $gOS, on the Ethereum network! The listing occurred on Uniswap at 14:00 UTC, March 16th, 2024.

Key Details of the $gOS Listing :

Trading Pair: $gOS/ETH

Initial Supply: 210,000,000 $gOS

Initial Price: $0.0019

Initial Market Cap: $40,000,000

Initial Liquidity: 100 ETH

Committed to a Fair and Sustainable Launch:

Strategic players and major crypto investors are recognizing Gelios' groundbreaking potential, highlighting the project's promise, and positioning Gelios for a successful future. However, Gelios prioritizes a fair and sustainable launch for the $gOS token. Here's how we achieve this:

Investor-Driven Liquidity: Only investor tokens will be used for initial liquidity provision, ensuring a decentralized start.

Preventing Market Manipulation: Tokens allocated to private investors are solely dedicated to liquidity, mitigating early dumping and market manipulation.

Controlled Token Supply: All remaining tokens will be locked within the bridge contract, guaranteeing a stable token supply and preventing inflation.

Bridging the Gap: As the bridge opens for transfers from Gelios to Ethereum, new tokens will be minted, facilitating smooth $gOS movement between networks.

As announced on official Twitter , we've successfully collected investments from our private investors, kicking off the Entry Key minting process today. This milestone adds momentum to gOS's listing and significantly contributes to liquidity.

3. Mainnet Launch: Coming soon

As Gelios approaches its Mainnet launch, expected at the end of March, anticipation builds for a groundbreaking milestone in Bitcoin's ecosystem. This launch signifies Gelios' commitment to expanding its multichain capabilities, facilitating seamless bridging across multiple chains.

Please note that all data will seamlessly transition from Testnet to Alphanet, and subsequently to Mainnet. This ensures that all your activities and contributions are meticulously recorded and accumulated across phases. Therefore, it's crucial to actively participate on the current Alphanet , as it's ongoing, to accumulate rewards progressively.

So, join AlphaNet early to secure your spot for the airdrop and unlock exclusive benefits and rewards !

