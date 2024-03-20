SportsQuest, Inc. Executive Summary AI China

Huayi Cinemas Incoming AI Operating China Cinema Chain OTC Filing

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / The Company SPORTS QUEST (OTC PINK:SPQS) www.sports-quest.co (Company) is providing the following summary snippet of a comprehensive corporate filing on the targeted China based AI cinema chain https://huayicinemas.net/ (AIC). The extensive business operations plan can be viewed on OTC Markets OTC: SPQS Filings Supplemental Information.

The filing is a comprehensive 49 page detailed business plan which contains full explanation and elaboration on the company operations including Company Products The Opportunity Management Team Industry Overview Products / Services Description Industry Analysis to name a few. The management is of the opinion that this is a material event that requires a public disclosure.

Shenzhen Huayi Excellent Cinemas Co., Ltd.is headquartered in Futian District, Shenzhen. Guangdong Province, China. As a cultural high-tech enterprise leading the chain operation of movie theaters , the company takes digital intelligent system technology as its core competitive advantage . Through its independently developed "Thousands of Cities, Ten Thousands of Cinemas" large-scale model, it accurately manages chain movie theater resources and data traffic to achieve efficient operations.

The company has currently acquired 12 movie theaters and 3 more under acquisition, located in major cities in China, and with a total of 139 employees at the headquarters and various theaters. It is planned to acquire 50 cinemas by the end of 2024; expand to 150 in 2025; and reach 500 in 2028. At the same time, through independent research and development of AI technology, it is expected to manage 1,000 franchised cinemas in 2025-2026, becoming China's leading cinema chain brand. The company's goal is to achieve 70% market share.

More details will follow shortly.

About SportsQuest, Inc.:

Sports and entertainment hospitality company. In the USA the Company developed and maintains a franchise portal for both front and back-office end users. The Company is in the process of amalgamation with a Mainland China-based theater (cinema) operator with a chain of corporately owned and franchised locations. China-based targeted Business: Shenzhen Huayi Excellent Cinemas Co., Ltd. (Huayi) Huayi is a cultural and high-tech enterprise that leads the operation of cinema chains, with advanced AI system technology at the core. We accurately manage the resources and data traffic of chain cinemas through the self-developed mega-model in many mainland China Cities and Cinemas. We shape a uniquely influential cinema chain brand, integrating advanced AI technology and Big Data intelligence, extending from the industry chain cinema business to the intelligent management of cinema data traffic, comprehensively covering the film industry chain, bringing unique innovation and transformative power to the industry.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of SPQS that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SPQS caution you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SPQS are not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind SPQS actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond SPQS control. In addition to those discussed in SPQS press releases, public filings, and statements by SPQS management, including, but not limited to, SPQS' estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, SPQS ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, SPQS ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match SPQS capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SPQS does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SPQS Management

Contact info:

Twitter @SpqsOtc

Phone: +1 561 631 9221

Email: ir@sports-quest.co

Web: https://sports-quest.co

SOURCE: SportsQuest, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com