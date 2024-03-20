

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firm above the flatline ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting decision to be announced later in the day.



Though markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to hold on to rates at the current level in this review, anticipation is growing on the likely guidance on future rate cuts. Recent data showing sticky inflation in the U.S. has added to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of rate cuts.



The CME Fedwatch tool currently shows rate cut probability of 5.9 percent for the FOMC due in May and 63.8 percent for the subsequent review in June.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.41 trillion versus $2.36 trillion a day earlier. Only 8 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are currently trading with overnight losses in excess of 1 percent.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $64,116.72 recording overnight gains of 2.3 percent. Despite losses of 11.6 percent in the past week, the leading cryptocurrency is holding on to gains of 51.6 percent in 2024. Bitcoin traded between $65,757.83 and $60,807.79 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum also added 3.8 percent overnight to trade at $3,356.64. Ether has added 47 percent in 2024. Ethereum traded between $3,370.95 and $3,059.65 in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominates 52.2 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for 16.72 percent of the market.



Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, BNB (BNB), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Toncoin (TON) are trading in the green zone on an overnight basis.



Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are however trading with overnight losses.



40th ranked Pepe (PEPE) and 72nd ranked KuCoin Token (KCS) topped overnight gains with addition of more than 13 percent.



55th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) recorded overnight gains of 11.3 percent.



Amidst a peaking in the prices of Bitcoin, digital asset investment products had another week of record inflow of funds. The CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $2.92 billion for the week ended March 15, versus $2.7 billion in the previous week. Year-to-date flows have increased to $13.2 billion, lifting cumulative AUM to $96.7 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly inflows of $2.9 billion constituted bulk of the inflows. Short Bitcoin products also recorded inflows of $26.1 million. Multi-asset products attracted inflows of $3.6 million whereas Polkadot-based products received inflows of $3.1 million. Litecoin-based products also recorded inflows of $2.3 million during the past week.



Ethereum-based products however recorded outflows of $13.9 million, followed by Solana-based products that witnessed outflows of $2.7 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $96.7 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $74.6 billion. AUM of Ethereum products have fallen to $15.7 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.5 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $605 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $1.2 billion from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $2.5 billion to iShares ETF, $718 million to Fidelity ETF, and $154 million to Ark 21 Shares during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $37.6 billion, which is more than 38 percent of the cumulative AUM of $96.7 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $16.1 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $9.4 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $2.95 billion to United States. Brazil recorded inflows of $23.7 million.



Switzerland recorded outflows of $32.6 million followed by Sweden that recorded outflows of $21.2 million. Canada recorded outflows of $14.9 million, followed by Germany that witnessed outflows of $9.7 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $96.7 billion, $76.1 billion or 78.7 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of $5.2 billion. Germany accounts for AUM of close to $4.4 billion, followed by Sweden with $3.7 billion.



