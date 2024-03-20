Global communications firm extends press office, content and social media services for the full line-up of TSAM conferences including Singapore, London and New York in 2024

Foxon Media, a leading organizer of financial services events, is expanding its partnership with Cognito, the independent global communications agency focused on financial markets, technology, and the climate transition. Cognito will provide media, press functions and social media support for Foxon Media's The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) portfolio, including TSAM Asia; Singapore, TSAM New York, TSAM London; The Summit for ESG (TSESG) events in New York and London; and The Summit for Wealth Management in London.

The Foxon Media-Cognito partnership, which commenced in 2023, focused on the TSAM and TSESG events in New York and London. For 2024, the partnership will also focus on events in Singapore, Boston and Toronto. Leveraging Foxon Media's track record in producing and delivering industry leading conferences and Cognito's expertise in curating compelling content, the partnership delivers a comprehensive and engaging experience for attendees in 2024.

Foxon Media relaunches TSAM Asia: Singapore on 21st February 2024, focused on building strategies for efficiency across front, middle, and back-office operations. The event takes place at the Voco Orchard Singapore and features senior-level speakers from State Street, Schroders, Northern Trust Corporation, Eastspring Investments, and Maybank Asset Management, among many established firms.

Andrew Kerry, Managing Director of Foxon Media, said: "Our global collaboration with Cognito continues in 2024. Their expertise of media and communications channels within the asset management sector is unparalleled and offers our attendees and sponsors unique insights and ways to connect with the industry."

Nick Corrin, Head of Asset Management, Cognito London, said: "Given Cognito's experience servicing investment firms, asset servicers, asset owners, and tech providers, and Foxon's track record of hosting phenomenal events for the industry, we're delighted to continue and expand this partnership. We look forward to providing our advice and service to Foxon and watching it's global event line-up grow and develop."

For more information about Foxon Media and its conferences, visit https://tsam.foxonmedia.com

About Foxon Media

Foxon Media specializes in creating premier events for the financial services industry, bringing together leading asset managers and other key players to foster collaboration and drive innovation within the sector. Their global events are designed to be leading-edge and facilitate the exchange of ideas, insights, and best practices to help the asset management sector as a whole to stay at the forefront of the industry.

About Cognito

Cognito is an integrated financial communications consulting firm for the finance and technology sectors. With offices in New York, Amsterdam, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Düsseldorf, and Singapore, we help firms improve their performance and manage their reputation. We provide planning, marketing, design, PR and social campaigns, together with proprietary software that delivers measurability and intelligence.

