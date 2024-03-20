Green Ships Invest, a pioneer in design/procurement of environmentally friendly ship designs, and Amogy, provider of mature, scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, have solidified their partnership by signing a groundbreaking contract to deploy carbon-free electrical Platform Supply Vessels (ePSVs) through the purchase of Amogy's technology. This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between Green Ships Invest and Amogy, which began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October 2023.

Under this contract, Green Ships Invest will specifically design their ePSV to be equipped with 2 MW of clean energy capacity through the integration of ten of Amogy's 200 kW ammonia-to-electrical power systems. In a second phase of the project, Green Ships Invest is planning for the expanded application of Amogy's systems in two more vessels, heralding a new era for sustainable offshore operations. Bourbon Horizon, renowned for its expert commercial and technical vessel management competency, will continue to play a vital role by operating these groundbreaking ships, ensuring their seamless integration into the maritime industry's push towards a greener future.

A Pioneering Venture and Shared Vision for Carbon-Free Maritime Solutions

The global ePSV fleet, predominantly aged between 10 to 20 years, faces increasing pressure to comply with more stringent emissions regulations. This partnership between Green Ships Invest and Amogy, facilitated by Bourbon Horizon's operational excellence, represents a critical step towards aligning the fleet with emerging environmental standards and showcases a shared vision for sustainable maritime innovation.

Christian Berg, Managing Director at Amogy, reflected on the significance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with Green Ships Invest and the operational expertise of Bourbon Horizon represents a crucial milestone in Amogy's mission to decarbonize the maritime sector. This contract signifies confidence in our ammonia-to-power technology as a viable solution for the industry's urgent decarbonization needs."

Green Ships Invest's cutting-edge 82m ePSV design notably integrates Amogy's pioneering ammonia-to-electrical power system as its primary propulsion method, setting a new standard for carbon-free maritime operations. This groundbreaking approach aligns with stringent Det Norske Veritas (DNV) regulations and underscores a commitment to surpassing the maritime sector's environmental targets. While Amogy's system leads the charge towards sustainability, the vessels will also be equipped with conventional diesel generators to ensure operational reliability, allowing for 100% Marine Gasoil operation if necessary. The addition of diesel technology provides a fail-safe, ensuring the vessels' performance and safety without compromising their commitment to sustainability.

Per Kavli, CEO of Green Ships Invest, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership, stating: "Securing this contract with Amogy marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable maritime innovation. It reinforces our commitment to leading the charge in designing and deploying vessels that not only meet but advance global emission reduction targets."

About Green Ships Invest

Green Ships Invest is a consultancy company, involved with the design and building of vessels which are optimized for a greener environment (reduced fuel consumption and reduced emissions such as CO2, NOx, SOx, Methane and PM). The company has been involved with different types of vessels including various types of offshore vessels, fast ferries, Ropax/cruise ships, and specialized vessels such as drill ships. Green Ships Invest has managed and owned smaller fast ferries and has been a minority owner in some ship owning companies. More information at: www.greenships.no

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells at five times the energy density of lithium batteries.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Stavanger, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

