Portfolio BI announce appointment of Jonathan White as CEO

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio BI, a world leader in investment management solutions to the alternative asset community, today announced that Jonathan White has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The decision to introduce fresh leadership is in line with the Supervisory Board's commitment to innovation to drive long-term value and support growth. Jeremy Siegel has agreed to step down as CEO following a successful five-year tenure, building a strong foundation for an ambitious new chapter.

Alan Freudenstein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "We are delighted to have secured Jonathan as Portfolio BI's new CEO. He will lead us into an exciting new era as we build upon the company's reputation for market-leading technology, being a great place to work for its people and as a trusted partner of choice.

Jonathan is an excellent leader, and few know our space better than he does. His assured leadership and connection with colleagues, relentless focus on client needs, and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the industry means he is the perfect choice. We are delighted that Jonathan has accepted the role and we are very confident about the expertise, culture, and executional rigor that we have put in place for the future."

Jonathan White said: "It is a source of immense pride to be asked to lead Portfolio Bi, a truly outstanding business in its field with great people and great clients. As CEO, I see my role being focused on providing the talented professionals we have across the business with the tools they need to continue to positively impact our clients.

For over 25 years Portfolio BI has gone above and beyond to serve the global investment management community working across complex asset classes. We play a critical role in helping our clients to succeed, representing over $1trillion in AUM from 150 top tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors - all of whom trust our expertise and cutting-edge technology.

Our best-in-class software and Managed Service Platform (MSP) offerings continue to be core strengths which our clients depend on in an ever-changing risk and regulatory landscape. I am going to relishworking with our experts across the business to build upon our impressive track record. Onwards."

