Ticket booking is now live for Zarqa Al Yamama - the first-ever grand opera produced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Landmark international production premieres at the King Fahad Cultural Centre, Riyadh, on Thursday 25th April

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced today the launch of the international ticketing website for Zarqa Al Yamama - the first-ever grand opera produced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Al-Bazie, CEO of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, commented: "We are delighted to share this historic moment in Saudi Arabia's cultural journey with international audiences. It is with great excitement that we introduce Zarqa Al Yamama, and welcome audiences from around the globe to discover this captivating tale. Zarqa Al Yamama represents a phenomenal opportunity to showcase the deep national heritage of the Saudi art scene, foster international cultural exchange, and launch a new, exciting generation of Saudi talent onto the world stage".

Zarqa Al Yamama marks a cultural exchange phenomenon, bringing together local born talent with international stars. The libretto was created by the award-winning Saudi poet and playwright Saleh Zamanan. To bring his creation to the spotlight, The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has assembled a group of leading international classical music specialists and artists under the creative direction of Ivan Vukcevic and will deliver a world-class series of performances together with local Saudi talent.

The original musical score is composed by Australian Lee Bradshaw, deriving his inspiration from the most iconic symphonies in classical music, in addition to elements of Arabic music. The principle vocal cast is led by world-acclaimed mezzo soprano, Dame Sarah Connolly who shares the stage with Saudi artists Khayran Alzahrani, Reemaz Oqbi andSawsan Al-Bahiti, amongst other global and local stars, representing a milestone moment in the development of the Kingdom's national music programme.

The opera will be performed by the acclaimed Dresdner Sinfoniker, led by internationally esteemed conductor Pablo González, and feature vocal accompaniments by the Czech Philharmonic Choir. World-renowned creative stage director Daniele Finzi Pasca, producer of major international arts events.

Tickets for Zarqa Al Yamama - starting from 100 SAR/£20/$26 - can be booked via the official website: https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/208/zarqaa-al-yamama-opera/.

The opera debuts on Thursday 25 April 2024 at the 2700-seat King Fahad Cultural Centre, Riyadh, and will run for a series of ten performances, closing on Saturday 4 May 2024.

About The Theater and Performing Arts Commission

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the further development of the performing arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working towards enhancing the sector's infrastructure through refining the quality of content, increasing local production, supporting talent and creating opportunities for cultural exchange.

