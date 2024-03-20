MPress Records: James Mastro Releases Video 'Someday Someone...' From Just-Released Album, Dawn of a New Error

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) has released a companion video for his uplifting gospel-tinged single "Someday Someone Will Turn Your Head Around", the lauded track on his new debut solo album, Dawn of a New Error via MPress Records. Shot in Hoboken, NJ and directed by James Mastro, the video's storyline blurs the lines between revival meetings, union congregations, and political rallies. Like a preacher/teacher, Mastro cheers up a desperate group with his encouraging message. Sometimes being in a crowd is when someone can feel the most alone. But there's also strength in numbers, and this video reinforces that we are not alone, and change for the better can come when one least expects it.

Watch "Someday Someone Will Turn Your Head Around" here

Order the album here

SSWTYHA combines Mastro's Springsteen-esque vocals with Hammond B3 organ and driving bass, in an arrangement reminiscent of classic Dylan and Bowie. Beloved for his roots-rock sensibility, Mastro's upbeat, optimistic tune features Andy Burton (John Mayer) on keys, Jeremy Chatzky (Steve Earle) on bass, Dave Schramm (The Schramms) on guitar, and Ron Metz (Tammy Faye Starlight) on drums. The Jersey City New Heights Gospel Group (including Freedy Johnston) contribute rocking gospel vocals, all coming together in a tune that can't help but turn your head around.

Mastro discusses the song, saying: "We all need some sort of salvation at some point or other - whether it's from a bad day at work, problems in a relationship, trying to pay bills. Sometimes solace comes unexpectedly: a song on the radio, a stranger smiling at you, a child reaching for his mother's hand. A bad day can suddenly become a good one when words of encouragement come out of the car speakers, or you hear a singer's voice that has the same rasp you sometimes feel in your own. I wrote this song for a session I was doing with a large ensemble, and wanted to capture that same feeling: you're not alone, we're in this together, and though things may seem tough now, you never know when someone's gonna turn your head around."

Dawn of a New Error marks the return of James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) to the front and center as singer and songwriter. Featuring guest vocals by Ian Hunter and produced by Tony Shanahan - best known as Patti Smith's bassist, co-producer and musical collaborator. Noteworthy drummers on the record include the late Louie Appel (Southside Johnny), Brian Griffin (Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes), Steve Goulding (The Mekons, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe), and Bill Dubrow (Yoko Ono, Linda Thompson). The album was recorded and mixed by Grammy® winner James Frazee (Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Marshall Crenshaw), and mastered by the legendary Greg Calbi.

