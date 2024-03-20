For Businesses to turn Android devices into POS terminals to accept NFC-enabled cards and mobile wallets

Beyond by RS2, a division of the RS2 Group renowned for its global leadership in payment processing and technology, has launched the Beyond SoftPOS payment app on the Google Play Store. Beyond SoftPOS enables businesses to convert any Android device into a payment acceptance solution to accept payments anywhere at any time.

Beyond SoftPOS is now available on Google Play Store and can be downloaded by merchants directly onto their Android smartphones, tablets and multi-purpose devices. With a straightforward registration process, businesses can swiftly start accepting contactless payments using their NFC-enabled Android devices, eliminating the necessity for additional hardware. Whether it's accepting payments from contactless-enabled prepaid, debit, and credit cards like MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, and VPay, or from popular mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, Beyond SoftPOS ensures swift and secure transaction processing. Furthermore, it seamlessly integrates with modern all-in-one solutions such as cloud-based Electronic Cash Registers (ECRs).

Beyond SoftPOS unlocks a realm of possibilities for various merchants, including those in the catering industry, delivery businesses, and reselling partners, owing to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, security, and user-friendliness. Merchants can significantly enhance the in-store shopping experience for customers by eliminating queues for a seamless checkout process.

"To meet evolving consumer expectations, merchants require adaptable and secure acquiring systems that bridge the gap between the physical and digital economy, offering the speed and convenience of digital checkouts in-store. Beyond SoftPOS is an innovative approach to payment acceptance, delivering benefits for consumers, merchants and partners alike. It is also available in a white-labeled solution", said Christoph Jung, Head of Sales and Product Management. "As a leader in advanced payment technology and local payments expertise, Beyond by RS2 looks forward to partnering with clients in pushing the boundaries of payment solutions, enabling businesses to go beyond expectations", added Jung.

Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2, the new brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH and RS2 Zahlungssysteme GmbH, offers a comprehensive suite of payment services tailored to merchants of all sizes across various industries. From card acceptance and payment processing to POS terminals, eCommerce solutions, attractive value-added services, and card issuing services, Beyond by RS2 provides tailor-made payment solutions that cater to diverse business needs.

