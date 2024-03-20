kw enterprises: Top Reasons to USE a Revolutionary Method for Scalable Business Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Kim Woods, MBA Business Strategist and Master Astrologer, releases her revolutionary Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® method to large networking groups to promote growth-oriented collaboration for their business leaders.

The Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® method literally turns the traditional KLT factor inside out. Instead of customers needing to know, like and trust you, YOU need to know, like and trust yourself to tap into your intuition and be satisfyingly rich and powerful.

When you know, like and trust yourself, you stop second-guessing your decisions and start making solid ones; you stop ineffectively delegating to others and start becoming a great leader and you stop distrusting your value and start increasing your top and bottom lines.

To answer how you measure against your intuition, empowered leadership and the prosperous flow of trust, Woods has created a 12-question Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® quiz. This quiz is more than just an assessment; it's a gateway to understanding your internal guidance system.

Your quiz result, known as your Intuitive Success Signature, is revealed through one of six signatures that measure where you are on your pathway to success. Knowing your Intuitive Success Signature is the first step in aligning your personal and professional life with your soul's deepest desires.

Whether you're seeking to enhance your business strategies or to simply find greater fulfillment in your daily activities, the insights from the quiz offer a roadmap to a richer, more empowered existence.

This groundbreaking Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® method has been featured in Forbes and heralded as the reason Kim Woods has been named one of the Top Female Entrepreneurs Disrupting the Business World by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Woods has led 150+ corporate executives, 425 business leaders and influenced 300,000 team members. After leaving her corporate career, she used her abilities to channel, lead and impact millions. Her clients include business leaders who turn to her for guidance in life and business, most importantly, to learn how to master the concept of knowing, liking and trusting themselves through the application of intuitive ancient wisdom and proven business strategies.

"Utilizing this method, my clients have experienced an overall $84 million in revenue growth and my highly successful business has grown by 195% over the last few years," Woods said.

As the founder of kw enterprises, Woods is hosting a live event on March 21 at 3 p.m. ET to help business leaders make better decisions using their intuition. Everything Woods does is founded on her Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® method. Woods recently released the podcast "Your Star Path to Success" and her new book "Do You Know, Like and Trust Yourself® Enough to Realize Success, Power and Money" is targeted for release September 2024.

