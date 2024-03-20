Instawork Hires Vice President of Partnerships to Support Rapid Growth

Adam Herbert brings strategic partnership expertise from Grubhub and Blackboard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Instawork, the leading flexible work platform for skilled hourly professionals and businesses across the U.S., announced today the addition of Adam Herbert as Vice President of Partnerships to lead business growth across strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Instawork, Adam spent the last five years at Grubhub where he led the expansion of the company's onsite technology, moving from university-focused applications to new verticals including hotels, corporate centers, hospitals, and stadiums. Grubhub's Onsite install base grew 200% during that time. As the Senior Director of Grubhub OnSite Sales, and Partnerships, his team expanded the Grubhub OnSite product offering with new partnerships, including robot delivery companies, Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, reusable container technology, and smart locker technology.

Before Grubhub, Adam led the sales organization for Tapingo where he helped grow the university client base from 10 to 200 before being acquired by Grubhub. Previously, Adam has also worked for the education platform, Blackboard.

"Adam brings a wealth of knowledge that is critical for fostering strategic partnerships, which can be the lifeblood of growth and innovation. These partnerships allow us to expand our reach and further deliver economic opportunities to our Professionals and Partners across North America," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork Co-founder and CEO. "Adam's insights and leadership will be crucial as we continue to anticipate and meet the needs of the industries we serve."

"I am looking forward to using my experience to cultivate partnerships that not only fuel Instawork's expansion but also unlock unprecedented value for every user of our platform," said Adam Herbert, VP of Partnerships at Instawork. "Fostering economic opportunities for our Partners and Pros brings about meaningful change in the communities we engage with on a daily basis and I am thrilled to be playing a crucial role in advancing our mission."

Instawork uses predictive algorithms with machine learning to seamlessly connect thousands of businesses with more than six million flexible workers, using a multitude of data points to ensure the best match between the business' staffing needs and the worker's skill set and experience. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent roles across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than six million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

