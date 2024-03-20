The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Sweden.
It includes 1364 entries.
Its content represents 16,9 GW onshore and 117,55 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown
Onshore market
- Under construction: 12 entries (1 GW)
- Operational: 1185 entries (15,91 GW)
Offshore market
- Planned: 72 entries (113,83 GW)
- Approved: 6 entries (3,52 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)
Provided Content
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or CSV file
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tj0l5
