The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Sweden.

It includes 1364 entries.

Its content represents 16,9 GW onshore and 117,55 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown

Onshore market

Under construction: 12 entries (1 GW)

Operational: 1185 entries (15,91 GW)

Offshore market

Planned: 72 entries (113,83 GW)

Approved: 6 entries (3,52 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)

Provided Content

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or CSV file

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tj0l5

