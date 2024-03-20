Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Manpreet Singh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Technology Officer
b) Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capita plc
b) LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code
GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction
Consideration paid to Manpreet Singh in relation to vesting of a nil cost option over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021 granted on 10 March 2023
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- 128,951 notional shares vested at 15.73 pence
- £nil
e) Date of transaction
11 March 2024
f) Place of transaction
Outside of a trading venue