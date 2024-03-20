Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
20.03.24
16:18 Uhr
0,157 Euro
-0,002
-1,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,16218:09
0,1550,15818:10
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 17:42
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Manpreet Singh

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capita plc

b) LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code

GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction

Consideration paid to Manpreet Singh in relation to vesting of a nil cost option over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021 granted on 10 March 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£nil

128,951 notional shares vested at 15.73 pence

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- 128,951 notional shares vested at 15.73 pence

- £nil

e) Date of transaction

11 March 2024

f) Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.