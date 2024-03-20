Anzeige
6,6506,70018:05
20.03.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 570.646p. The highest price paid per share was 573.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,934,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,513,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1050

568.200

16:18:07

7

568.200

16:18:07

276

568.000

16:17:30

74

568.000

16:17:30

1225

568.000

16:17:30

356

568.200

16:14:26

908

568.200

16:14:26

1262

568.600

16:14:14

2281

568.400

16:13:07

325

568.400

16:13:07

286

568.000

16:08:36

600

568.000

16:08:36

325

568.000

16:08:36

916

568.000

16:08:36

1456

568.000

16:08:36

300

568.000

16:08:36

429

568.000

16:04:18

908

568.000

16:04:18

107

568.000

16:00:01

1113

568.000

16:00:01

491

568.000

16:00:01

890

568.000

16:00:01

1232

567.800

15:58:09

306

568.000

15:57:34

489

568.000

15:57:34

1327

567.400

15:52:14

1255

567.600

15:52:12

1322

568.000

15:46:30

947

569.200

15:44:41

562

569.200

15:44:41

1342

569.400

15:44:40

1309

569.800

15:39:38

1313

570.000

15:39:32

1258

570.000

15:38:54

472

570.400

15:31:37

322

570.400

15:31:37

700

570.400

15:31:37

144

570.600

15:31:36

579

570.600

15:31:36

579

570.600

15:31:36

310

570.600

15:31:36

569

570.600

15:31:36

1001

570.600

15:31:36

1434

570.800

15:28:53

301

571.400

15:23:16

942

571.400

15:23:15

210

572.000

15:22:45

1355

572.000

15:22:45

562

572.200

15:22:44

1369

572.200

15:22:44

1000

572.200

15:22:44

367

572.200

15:22:44

27

572.200

15:22:44

482

572.200

15:22:44

1000

572.200

15:22:44

377

571.800

15:17:31

603

571.800

15:14:20

191

571.800

15:14:20

1199

571.800

15:14:18

2

572.000

15:12:24

1121

572.000

15:12:24

413

572.000

15:12:24

804

572.400

15:10:19

545

572.400

15:10:19

764

572.200

15:05:39

699

572.200

15:05:39

919

572.400

15:05:39

351

572.400

15:05:39

209

572.400

15:05:39

342

572.200

15:03:05

482

572.200

15:03:05

1331

572.200

15:03:05

644

572.200

15:03:05

246

572.200

15:00:10

302

572.200

15:00:10

141

572.200

15:00:10

551

572.200

15:00:10

7

572.200

15:00:10

528

572.200

15:00:10

472

572.200

15:00:10

511

572.400

14:58:12

451

572.400

14:58:12

451

572.400

14:58:12

334

572.200

14:55:35

460

572.200

14:55:35

897

572.200

14:54:35

438

572.200

14:54:35

1130

572.200

14:54:35

429

572.200

14:54:35

419

572.200

14:53:36

149

571.800

14:52:09

925

571.800

14:48:08

577

571.800

14:48:08

1400

571.800

14:46:00

864

571.800

14:46:00

599

571.800

14:46:00

45

571.800

14:46:00

619

571.400

14:41:34

262

571.400

14:41:34

524

571.400

14:41:13

1472

571.400

14:41:13

462

571.000

14:38:35

471

571.000

14:38:35

482

571.000

14:38:35

376

571.200

14:36:17

1161

571.200

14:36:17

1235

571.400

14:35:00

579

571.600

14:34:33

302

571.600

14:34:33

325

571.600

14:34:33

208

571.600

14:34:33

408

571.000

14:30:00

1149

571.000

14:30:00

1190

571.200

14:29:21

312

571.200

14:29:21

177

571.200

14:26:24

68

571.200

14:26:24

597

571.400

14:25:42

829

571.400

14:25:42

410

571.400

14:25:42

1241

571.400

14:23:56

1336

570.600

14:20:26

1292

571.000

14:16:47

1280

571.000

14:16:47

1342

570.800

14:07:09

1378

571.000

14:05:31

72

571.000

14:05:31

1313

571.000

14:05:31

150

571.000

14:05:31

1331

571.000

14:05:31

419

571.000

14:01:28

1000

571.000

14:01:28

949

571.400

13:57:45

345

571.400

13:57:45

110

571.600

13:53:50

1396

571.600

13:53:50

1509

571.600

13:53:50

552

571.600

13:44:01

790

571.600

13:44:01

907

572.000

13:43:07

331

572.000

13:43:07

1125

572.200

13:42:07

153

572.200

13:42:07

810

572.000

13:34:41

699

572.000

13:34:41

727

572.400

13:34:37

705

572.400

13:34:37

1431

572.400

13:32:09

1219

572.200

13:31:38

258

571.600

13:29:30

1105

571.600

13:29:30

1367

571.200

13:19:22

615

571.200

13:11:17

227

571.200

13:11:17

579

571.200

13:11:17

1358

571.200

13:11:17

1102

571.000

12:55:09

256

571.000

12:55:09

1351

571.800

12:38:34

1447

572.000

12:37:33

1231

572.600

12:33:17

1418

572.600

12:33:17

1274

571.400

12:20:33

1278

570.600

12:09:30

1108

571.800

11:58:48

337

571.800

11:58:48

1448

572.400

11:55:04

406

573.000

11:55:03

1008

573.000

11:55:03

1277

573.000

11:55:03

115

572.600

11:49:50

1000

572.600

11:49:50

377

572.600

11:49:50

1358

572.800

11:26:08

916

573.000

11:15:35

467

573.000

11:15:35

22

571.000

11:03:13

1000

571.000

11:03:13

317

571.000

11:03:13

126

571.000

11:00:06

1193

571.000

11:00:06

523

568.400

10:45:56

897

568.400

10:45:56

1431

569.200

10:38:16

1270

569.400

10:37:38

9

569.600

10:37:35

700

569.600

10:37:35

579

569.600

10:37:35

1270

569.600

10:37:14

1599

568.800

10:35:06

203

568.800

10:35:06

1331

567.400

10:25:03

261

567.000

10:06:26

1216

567.000

10:06:26

1272

567.600

10:03:36

1434

567.800

10:03:23

1435

567.200

10:01:08

1379

567.200

09:44:29

1361

569.000

09:36:14

1251

569.200

09:28:42

1498

569.800

09:10:04

285

570.000

09:10:01

1000

570.000

09:10:01

987

569.400

09:07:00

366

569.400

09:07:00

1474

570.800

08:53:24

1509

569.800

08:50:23

1313

568.800

08:42:51

1426

569.200

08:40:10

144

569.000

08:34:51

1346

569.000

08:34:51

1305

571.400

08:17:17

1376

571.800

08:13:56

1447

571.200

08:10:51

869

572.200

08:09:51

510

572.200

08:09:51

1559

573.400

08:05:15


