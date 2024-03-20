Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 570.646p. The highest price paid per share was 573.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,934,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,513,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1050
568.200
16:18:07
7
568.200
16:18:07
276
568.000
16:17:30
74
568.000
16:17:30
1225
568.000
16:17:30
356
568.200
16:14:26
908
568.200
16:14:26
1262
568.600
16:14:14
2281
568.400
16:13:07
325
568.400
16:13:07
286
568.000
16:08:36
600
568.000
16:08:36
325
568.000
16:08:36
916
568.000
16:08:36
1456
568.000
16:08:36
300
568.000
16:08:36
429
568.000
16:04:18
908
568.000
16:04:18
107
568.000
16:00:01
1113
568.000
16:00:01
491
568.000
16:00:01
890
568.000
16:00:01
1232
567.800
15:58:09
306
568.000
15:57:34
489
568.000
15:57:34
1327
567.400
15:52:14
1255
567.600
15:52:12
1322
568.000
15:46:30
947
569.200
15:44:41
562
569.200
15:44:41
1342
569.400
15:44:40
1309
569.800
15:39:38
1313
570.000
15:39:32
1258
570.000
15:38:54
472
570.400
15:31:37
322
570.400
15:31:37
700
570.400
15:31:37
144
570.600
15:31:36
579
570.600
15:31:36
579
570.600
15:31:36
310
570.600
15:31:36
569
570.600
15:31:36
1001
570.600
15:31:36
1434
570.800
15:28:53
301
571.400
15:23:16
942
571.400
15:23:15
210
572.000
15:22:45
1355
572.000
15:22:45
562
572.200
15:22:44
1369
572.200
15:22:44
1000
572.200
15:22:44
367
572.200
15:22:44
27
572.200
15:22:44
482
572.200
15:22:44
1000
572.200
15:22:44
377
571.800
15:17:31
603
571.800
15:14:20
191
571.800
15:14:20
1199
571.800
15:14:18
2
572.000
15:12:24
1121
572.000
15:12:24
413
572.000
15:12:24
804
572.400
15:10:19
545
572.400
15:10:19
764
572.200
15:05:39
699
572.200
15:05:39
919
572.400
15:05:39
351
572.400
15:05:39
209
572.400
15:05:39
342
572.200
15:03:05
482
572.200
15:03:05
1331
572.200
15:03:05
644
572.200
15:03:05
246
572.200
15:00:10
302
572.200
15:00:10
141
572.200
15:00:10
551
572.200
15:00:10
7
572.200
15:00:10
528
572.200
15:00:10
472
572.200
15:00:10
511
572.400
14:58:12
451
572.400
14:58:12
451
572.400
14:58:12
334
572.200
14:55:35
460
572.200
14:55:35
897
572.200
14:54:35
438
572.200
14:54:35
1130
572.200
14:54:35
429
572.200
14:54:35
419
572.200
14:53:36
149
571.800
14:52:09
925
571.800
14:48:08
577
571.800
14:48:08
1400
571.800
14:46:00
864
571.800
14:46:00
599
571.800
14:46:00
45
571.800
14:46:00
619
571.400
14:41:34
262
571.400
14:41:34
524
571.400
14:41:13
1472
571.400
14:41:13
462
571.000
14:38:35
471
571.000
14:38:35
482
571.000
14:38:35
376
571.200
14:36:17
1161
571.200
14:36:17
1235
571.400
14:35:00
579
571.600
14:34:33
302
571.600
14:34:33
325
571.600
14:34:33
208
571.600
14:34:33
408
571.000
14:30:00
1149
571.000
14:30:00
1190
571.200
14:29:21
312
571.200
14:29:21
177
571.200
14:26:24
68
571.200
14:26:24
597
571.400
14:25:42
829
571.400
14:25:42
410
571.400
14:25:42
1241
571.400
14:23:56
1336
570.600
14:20:26
1292
571.000
14:16:47
1280
571.000
14:16:47
1342
570.800
14:07:09
1378
571.000
14:05:31
72
571.000
14:05:31
1313
571.000
14:05:31
150
571.000
14:05:31
1331
571.000
14:05:31
419
571.000
14:01:28
1000
571.000
14:01:28
949
571.400
13:57:45
345
571.400
13:57:45
110
571.600
13:53:50
1396
571.600
13:53:50
1509
571.600
13:53:50
552
571.600
13:44:01
790
571.600
13:44:01
907
572.000
13:43:07
331
572.000
13:43:07
1125
572.200
13:42:07
153
572.200
13:42:07
810
572.000
13:34:41
699
572.000
13:34:41
727
572.400
13:34:37
705
572.400
13:34:37
1431
572.400
13:32:09
1219
572.200
13:31:38
258
571.600
13:29:30
1105
571.600
13:29:30
1367
571.200
13:19:22
615
571.200
13:11:17
227
571.200
13:11:17
579
571.200
13:11:17
1358
571.200
13:11:17
1102
571.000
12:55:09
256
571.000
12:55:09
1351
571.800
12:38:34
1447
572.000
12:37:33
1231
572.600
12:33:17
1418
572.600
12:33:17
1274
571.400
12:20:33
1278
570.600
12:09:30
1108
571.800
11:58:48
337
571.800
11:58:48
1448
572.400
11:55:04
406
573.000
11:55:03
1008
573.000
11:55:03
1277
573.000
11:55:03
115
572.600
11:49:50
1000
572.600
11:49:50
377
572.600
11:49:50
1358
572.800
11:26:08
916
573.000
11:15:35
467
573.000
11:15:35
22
571.000
11:03:13
1000
571.000
11:03:13
317
571.000
11:03:13
126
571.000
11:00:06
1193
571.000
11:00:06
523
568.400
10:45:56
897
568.400
10:45:56
1431
569.200
10:38:16
1270
569.400
10:37:38
9
569.600
10:37:35
700
569.600
10:37:35
579
569.600
10:37:35
1270
569.600
10:37:14
1599
568.800
10:35:06
203
568.800
10:35:06
1331
567.400
10:25:03
261
567.000
10:06:26
1216
567.000
10:06:26
1272
567.600
10:03:36
1434
567.800
10:03:23
1435
567.200
10:01:08
1379
567.200
09:44:29
1361
569.000
09:36:14
1251
569.200
09:28:42
1498
569.800
09:10:04
285
570.000
09:10:01
1000
570.000
09:10:01
987
569.400
09:07:00
366
569.400
09:07:00
1474
570.800
08:53:24
1509
569.800
08:50:23
1313
568.800
08:42:51
1426
569.200
08:40:10
144
569.000
08:34:51
1346
569.000
08:34:51
1305
571.400
08:17:17
1376
571.800
08:13:56
1447
571.200
08:10:51
869
572.200
08:09:51
510
572.200
08:09:51
1559
573.400
08:05:15