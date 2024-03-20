Sensiba LLP Named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA TODAY and Energage

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Sensiba, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA TODAY and Energage.

The award recognizes Sensiba's commitment to building and maintaining a workplace where individuals practice their craft in an environment that encourages creativity, respect, and constant learning. Our culture is guided by a fundamental belief based on the "Platinum Rule" of business: We treat people how they want to be treated.

"Our culture guides the high level of service we deliver and how we serve our clients, employees, families, and our planet," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "We foster relationships based on honesty, mutual respect, and trust, and we encourage our teams to broaden their skills and make connections to help them take advantage of opportunities throughout their careers."

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

Winners are determined solely on feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

