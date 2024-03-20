IMAART LLC: Luxury Fertility & Surrogacy - IMA ART Redefines Fertility Solutions

IMA ART: A transformative experience in luxury fertility and surrogacy. Pioneering a paradigm shift - representing a first-of-its-kind approach, prioritizing the well-being of both intended parents and surrogates throughout the fertility and surrogacy journey.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / In the world of fertility, the emotional and physical demands are immense. Too often patients and surrogates are treated like numbers. Recognizing this, IMA ART Fertility redefined fertility and surrogacy.

Co-founders Michelle Tang and Ron Sonnenberg embarked on a mission to transform the fertility and surrogacy journey into something far more than a medical process. IMA ART offers an uber-exclusive inter-personalized journey of heart, unparalleled fertility concierge services and luxury.

Michelle and Ron's goal was simple, yet profound: minimize stress and amplify care at every turn, for everyone involved - the parents-to-be, the unborn child, the surrogates and their families. IMA ART is the first to introduce luxury fertility & surrogacy.

Here's how IMA ART made this vision a reality:

Luxury Fertility Concierge: Located in iconic Beverly Hills, services are bespoke, crafted to cater to the specific needs and desires of a select few discerning clientele. Imagine a concierge who personally greets you at the airport, escorts you to your luxury hotel and delivers you the following morning to the clinic for treatment. This and more await the select few who demand the finest.

Ultra Private and Discreet: IMA ART understands the value of discretion. Their commitment to privacy is unwavering, with secure communication channels within a private invite-only app

Compassion & Infertility: IMA ART consciously avoids displaying baby pictures on the company site, respecting the emotional journey to parenthood for its high-net-worth clientele.

Luxury IVF Care: IMA ART partnered with A-list Reproductive Endocrinologists in Beverly Hills, ensuring intended parents and surrogates receive the best possible care. This isn't standard treatment; it's top-of-the-line IVF and fertility support.

Elite Surrogate Selection from Surrogate-Friendly States: Luxury surrogates are more than carriers; they are cherished angels, giving the gift of life. IMA ART ensures gestational carriers are surrounded by love and support, key elements for a healthy pregnancy.

Surrogacy Insurance: From covering IVF complications to providing comprehensive maternity care, surrogate-specific insurance plans are meticulously designed for peace of mind for both intended parents and surrogates.

Reproductive Legal Support: IMA ART offers surrogacy legal services to navigate the complexities of parenthood, ensuring a smooth and secure process.

IMA ART's goal is to be recognized as the pre-eminent luxury fertility and surrogacy concierge. To be the best, not the biggest - helping families create future generations. Michelle Tang stated, "Nobody does what IMA ART does, at the high level we do it."

About IMA ART

Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, IMA ART is not just a fertility and surrogate agency; it's a sanctuary of bespoke advisory services offering discreet fertility solutions to an exclusive clientele. Known for its luxurious approach and strict confidentiality, it stands as a paradigm of excellence in fertility.

