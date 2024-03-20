Visionaries Collective: Spring Forward: This Bestselling Book Shows How Setbacks Can Be A Springboard to Success

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Today marks the first day of spring and the pressure is mounting for Americans to get cleaning, pack away their winter coats, and bloom with the season. Despite connotations of growth and reset, over 50 percent of Americans report feeling more tired and agitated during this period of transition, according to a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The desire for rebirth and change during springtime mixed with the lethargy from the long, cold winter months can lead to feelings of anxiety. Springing forward can often feel like a gigantic step backwards.

The Setback Cycle by Amy Shoenthal, #1 Release in Mid-Life Management on Amazon

In the Amazon bestseller and #1 release in Mid-Life Management, The Setback Cycle , author and renowned journalist Amy Shoenthal explores the way in which these setbacks - professional, personal, or even societal - can actually lead to major breakthroughs and open unexpected pathways to success.

Some of the world's most prominent leaders attribute their setbacks to the reason they found success. Their lowest moments paved the way for their creative rebirth. Through the four phases of The Setback Cycle - Establish, Embrace, Explore, and Emerge - Shoenthal guides readers on how to make sense of their experiences, gain clarity on what comes next, and move confidently into future endeavors.



Bestselling author, journalist, and marketing consultant Amy Shoenthal.

"Setbacks are unavoidable," says Shoenthal, "But they're often the catalyst for growth. A setback provides an opportunity to redefine success and gain a renewed perspective. Plus, in a moment where society seems to cycle through one setback after another, the framework offers a glimpse into how our own defining moments fit into bigger global issues and collective, universal experiences."

Shoenthal's framework , developed through research and conversations with scholars, psychologists, neuroscientists, and executive coaches is supported through the deeply personal stories of founders and leaders like fashion icons Stacy London and Norma Kamali, fitness instructors Robin Arzón and Kendall Toole, chef Palak Patel, non-binary beauty influencer Cyrus Veyssi, and inspirational founders like Cate Luzio, Erica Taylor, Amanda Goetz, and more.

Eve Rodsky, New York Times bestselling author of Fair Play and Unicorn Space, says, "Through a combination of engaging storytelling and straightforward advice, [Shoenthal] shows you how to work through your biggest setbacks and emerge with creativity, innovation and a strong sense of self."

Whether you're stuck in a rut after a breakup or trying to navigate an unexpected professional transition, The Setback Cycle offers guidance on how to take yourself through your toughest moments and forge a stronger path forward.

Those local to New York City can join Shoenthal for an author event at The Upper East Side Barnes & Noble (87th and Third Avenue) on March 21st at 6 pm EST . Shoenthal will be in conversation with fellow author Ruthie Ackerman. Other stops on The Setback Cycle book tour can be found here .

A portion of proceeds from The Setback Cycle , published by Regalo Press , will be donated to She's The First , a nonprofit organization dedicated to training girls as activists so that they can in turn lead movements of their own: from education initiatives, to reproductive health, and more.

CONTACT:

Name: Amy Shoenthal

Email: amy.shoenthal@gmail.com

SOURCE: Visionaries Collective

View the original press release on accesswire.com