Diné Development Corporation : DDC Announces Expansion of Corporate Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a premier IT, professional, and environmental solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of four Vice Presidents of Growth and Strategy to its Corporate Leadership Team. Jeff Abney, Rachel Cross, Miriam Niles, and Jamie Dahlum, tenured DDC leaders, will direct the organization's strategic growth across defense, civilian, and healthcare markets. The newly established Vice President positions are integral to DDC's organizational restructure, aimed at propelling market expansion in alignment with growth objectives.

Overseeing DDC's core markets, the Vice Presidents will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive account strategies to expand market footprint, build trusted partnerships, and drive revenue growth. Leveraging their collective expertise and leadership, the team will position DDC for strategic growth while ensuring alignment between business strategy and execution.

"As we position DDC for continued growth, the Vice Presidents will be critical catalysts in shaping our future," stated Dan Riggs, DDC Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "Their expertise will be instrumental in delivering value to our clients while building a reputation of excellence. We are excited for the transformative impacts they will have on our organization, clients, partners, and ultimately, the Navajo Nation."

Jeff Abney, Vice President, DoD, has served as a leader within the family of companies for eight years. Following his role as Air Force Portfolio Director, Jeff ascended to President of DDC IT Services, directing remarkable growth from a $12 million-dollar 8(a) certified company to a thriving firm boasting $60+ million in revenue and a workforce of 200 employees. Under his stewardship, DDC ITS and Red Canyon Technologies excelled in delivering 90+ defense contracts in support of mission-critical operations. Prior to his tenure at DDC, Jeff oversaw defense programs in the large business contracting arena for 13 years. Jeff honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and holds a Bachelor of Management Information Systems from Wright State University. As he transitions, Jeff will serve as acting President of DDC ITS and Red Canyon.

Rachel Cross, Vice President, Navy and 4th Estate, brings 16 years of accomplishments with DDC. Commencing her career with NOVA-Diné in quality and configuration management supporting DISA, her client-centric approach led to a four-year tenure as DISA and Army Portfolio Director for DDC ITS. As a result of Rachel's adept leadership, DDC ITS experienced unprecedented growth in portfolio expansion of 400% from annual revenues of $7 million in 2017 to $37 million in 2021. As DDC Strategic Growth Director, she spearheaded the establishment of the Business Development Center of Excellence that laid the groundwork for organizational growth from $75 million to $125 million in revenue. Rachel holds degrees from Wilson College and University of Phoenix and certifications as a Project Management Professional and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Expert.

Miriam Niles, Vice President, FedCiv, brings 17 years of distinguished experience in government contracting and nonprofit leadership. As former Director of Business Development of DDC ITS, Miriam excelled in expanding client markets, orchestrating successful captures, and driving revenue growth. Throughout her career, her results-driven approach has been pivotal in securing multi-million-dollar IT contracts within the FedCiv, defense, and health IT sectors, totaling more than $150 million in contract awards. Miriam draws from her background in program management and nonprofit leadership to inform organizational strategies, policies, and practices. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Howard University, further enriching her expertise.

Jamie Dahlum, Vice President, Health IT, is appointed with 25 years of proven expertise in the health IT sector. As former Director of Plans and Programs for DDC-acquired SpinSys, Jamie secured and executed more than $300M in contract awards from 2019-2024. His focus on operations and execution uniquely positioned him to drive market growth through an in-depth understanding of healthcare client spaces. Jamie's success is demonstrated in the management of the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Medical Health Services Information Platform, the agency's largest secondary use data repository for medical health research and analytics, leading to significant enhancements in patient outcomes. Prior to his tenure with the DDC family of companies, Jamie supported DoD, DHA, and other FedCiv agencies, serving in cybersecurity and program management roles for large health IT programs.

