AMJ GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & Match Technology Inc. Enter into an LOI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / AMJ GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, a Nevada-based public company (OTC PINK:AMJT), is excited to announce its Letter of Intent (LOI) with Match Technology Inc to acquire an Equity stake and or a Licensing agreement in the spectrum of groundbreaking technology and free voice activated sapp on the market.

Match Technology has developed a game changing technology Covert Alert which is in the Digital Safety and Protection Space, Covert Alert is the first hands free voice activated safety app on the market today. Once Covert Alert is activated, it sends a message to the users designated contacts, notifying them of an incident. It provides real time GPS tracking, real time audio and records the entire emergency event.

Dr. Malone had to say "I believe this relationship will propel AMJ and Match Technology into the forefront as one of the few companies that can provide an answer to a universal concern every person experiences, which is how to provide ways to protect our loved ones when we are not with them. This technology helps mitigate something terrible from happening by providing information both audio and GPS location in real time, not after the fact. It allows those closest to us to be notified that there may be a problem at the onset of an emergency, not after the fact. We believe this collaboration reflects a meaningful effort between our companies to provide real solutions to real concerns as it relates to safety." Dr. Malone is confident this will enhance and help materialize Dr. Malone's vision.

Mr. Wampler, Chairman of Match Technologies states, "The combination of Match Technologies communication systems and AMJ's global platform will create a new disruptive product that will change the way every person view and interacts with their safety network. Once you empower users to own and control their own safety nets, the critical safety communication market will be changed for forever."

