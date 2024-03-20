NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / DOW
EPISODE SUMMARY
What does design thinking plastics for a future of sustainability mean? In Design Thinking Plastics Part 1, Tony Chambers, Founder of TC & Friends and former editor-in-chief of Wallpaper, delves into how design thinking reimagines the role of plastics in our lives, helps drive solutions for its end of life and its future in a circular world.
EPISODE NOTES
In part one of Design Thinking Plastics, we explore the history of how designers helped plastic become a core part of modern life. Tony Chambers, Founder of TC & Friends and former editor-in-chief of Wallpaper, delves into how design thinking is reimagining the role of plastics and how designers are pivoting to give a new life to plastics. From the role of producers and their responsibility to hyper-aware consumers and their perception of plastics, Tony explores how design thinking from the very outset of a product's life cycle can help address plastic waste and ensure its future in a circular world.
Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Communications Advisor: Jonny West-Symes, Teneo
Artwork: Dow Creative Element
SHOW CONTRIBUTORS
Tony Chambers
Maithreyi Seetharaman
