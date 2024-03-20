MMGNET Group: MAGIC Returns to Nashville to Engage and Inspire Southeast Fashion Community

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / MAGIC Nashville , a MMGNET Group event, returns for the third edition of the show bringing young contemporary, modern sportswear and trend driven fashion to the Music City Center April 3-4. The premier fashion event will convene buyers, brands and industry insiders for two days of shopping for the latest trends, networking, and entertainment.

MAGIC Nashville continues to experience tremendous growth, last year doubling its footprint and showcasing over 150 new brands for 2024 alone. Over 450 established and emerging brands are expected to exhibit, from local Nashville staples Mary Kathryn Design and Rivalry Runway to Australian giants MINKPINK and Rolla's. Esprit, The Laundry Room, Marfa Boots and Vera Bradley are among the 35% of first-time Nashville exhibitors. A curated assortment of brands and products from top selling categories including women's sportswear, young contemporary and trend apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty will be on display to influential retailers from boutique and specialty stores, big box, online and key regional retailers.

"Every edition of MAGIC Nashville is more successful than the last," comments Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC at MMGNET Group. "We have built a loyal community in the Southeast, beginning with Nashville in 2022 and continuing the legacy with our inaugural Miami edition earlier this year. The intimate setting allows for a more regional curation and attracts a new range of buyers and brands to connect with."

Onsite activations at MAGIC Nashville include hair and makeup touch ups, bracelet making with Little Words Project, a photo booth moment in a vintage Volkswagen van, mimosa and espresso martini happy hours and much more designed to bring the MAGIC community together for fun and entertainment. The opening night party will be open to all MAGIC attendees at AJ's Good Time Bar on April 3, starting at 6:30 PM.

MMGNET GROUP President Kelly Helfman will share attendee best practices for shopping Nashville, highlighting must-attend experiences as well as trends to look out for on the show floor. MMGNET will also present results from its 2024 Fashion Consumer Behavior Report, exploring the intricacies of consumer purchasing habits and informing best practices for the fashion industry.

Top retailers registered to attend include Dry Goods, Bealls, Von Maur, Nashville-based Finnley's and The French Shoppe as well as Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company.

Retailers and members of the media interested in attending can visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit? www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Fashionpr@informa.com SOURCE: MMGNET Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com