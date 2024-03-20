Proteintech Germany celebrates the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility

Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies and life science solutions, announces that its branch in Martinsried near Munich has moved into its new laboratory and office space. The new building houses research and development, production, logistics and administration in an area more than three times larger than its previous space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320643097/en/

Proteintech celebrates the opening with a ribbon cutting event. Pictured: Dr. Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech, along with Proteintech executives and local government officials. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020, the Proteintech Group acquired ChromoTek GmbH, which specializes in the development and production of Nanobody-based reagents and was located at the incubator IZB. The gradual integration of Chromotek into the parent company, Proteintech Group, enabled new sales markets and channels for the products manufactured in Martinsried. The Martinsried site also serves as a central logistics hub for all Proteintech products for customers in the European Union.

Rainer Gebhart, Site Manager at Proteintech Germany, said: "Here we offer state-of-the-art working environments for daily top performance and innovation of our employees our most important capital for a continued successful future." He also explained, "The move supports our customer focused strategy. With a larger team in Martinsried and in cooperation with our sister site in Manchester, UK we can better serve our customers in Europe and further gain market share."

Dr Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech said, "There is a great future for Nanobody technology and we're excited to be at the forefront of this." He also stated, "Proteintech has R&D and production laboratories on three continents in its major sites (Chicago, Wuhan and Martinsried). All three sites have seen expansion in the past year and the collaboration between them means we can bring new and innovative products to the market."

About Proteintech Group

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. Proteintech offers antibodies, proteins and immunoassays across research areas with over 200,000 products cited. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited.

To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320643097/en/

Contacts:

Katie Bellows

katie@ptglab.com

ph. +1-312-455-8498