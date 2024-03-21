

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social network Reddit Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate 22 million shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $34 per share, which is the top end of the previously estimated range of $31 to $34 per share.



Under the IPO, 15,276,527 shares are being offered by the company, whereas the remaining 6,723,473 shares are offered by the selling stockholder.



Reddit said it will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



In addition, Reddit has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 21, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'RDDT.'



The offering is expected to close on March 25, 2024.



