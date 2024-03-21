Routora: Route Optimization Company Created by College Students Launches Web App After Saving Drivers 2 Million Miles

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Dallas-based route optimization company, Routora , announced today the launch of a web-based app that enables users to plan faster, more cost-efficient multi-stop routes from their computers. The web app builds on the momentum from Routora's AI-driven route planning mobile app which launched in September of 2023 and has added 37,000 drivers in over 90 countries, saving them 2.1 million miles, 3 million minutes, $315k in fuel costs, and 940 tons in CO2 emissions.

"We're not just optimizing routes; we're paving the way for a future where every mile driven is a step toward efficiency and sustainability," says Routora Co-founder and CEO Tom Vazhekatt. "Our new web app is the next step towards making that a reality."



'Routora on Web' is a new web-based route planning tool that generates the fastest sequence of stops in a multi-stop route. This new offering from Routora provides a new way for drivers with lots of daily stops--such as small businesses, delivery personnel, realtors, sales reps, independent contractors, home service providers, and many others--to plan out and manage their routing.

At the heart of Routora's platform is AI-driven route optimization technology. This system is designed to process real-time information, taking into account various logistical factors such as road restrictions and traffic. Now with some surprising global success, Routora has launched a web version that efficiently crafts routes that minimize miles driven and fuel consumption- all from a desktop or laptop device. These optimized routes are synced directly into the drivers' navigation app of choice: Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze. Ultimately, Routora is designed to solve the biggest driver pain points, so they spend less time on the road, money spent on gas, and "save lots of headaches planning complex routes."





Features of Routora on Web

Import Stops: Upload your list of stops from an Excel or CSV file or paste an address list directly. Addresses are first validated and then seamlessly populated onto the mapping interface.

Upload your list of stops from an Excel or CSV file or paste an address list directly. Addresses are first validated and then seamlessly populated onto the mapping interface. Share Routes: Send routes directly to your team or to your phone to begin navigation.

Send routes directly to your team or to your phone to begin navigation. Download Optimized Stop Order: Export your itinerary in an Excel or CSV file. This feature ensures you have a reliable reference, even when offline, for maximum efficiency on the go.

Export your itinerary in an Excel or CSV file. This feature ensures you have a reliable reference, even when offline, for maximum efficiency on the go. Full Route Preview: Gain complete oversight of your route both before and after optimizing. Track your route's progress every step of the way.



For more information, visit www.routora.com/web-intro

About Routora: Created by University of Texas at Dallas student Tom Vazhekatt and two Notre Dame business students, Luke Blazek and Brian George--Routora is headquartered in Dallas, TX. Routora's products include a mobile app, chrome extension, and website that generates faster, more cost-efficient multi-stop routes on Google/Apple Maps and Waze. With growth in over 90 countries, Routora continues to make waves in the navigation space.

Contacts

Luke Blazek

info@routora.com

(214) 683-9932

SOURCE: Routora

View the original press release on accesswire.com