

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 9-1/2-year high of 99.89 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.6498 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 99.47 and 1.6574, respectively.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the aussie advanced to 1-week highs of 0.8923 and 0.6629 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8891 and 0.6599, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to nearly a 4-month high of 1.0870 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0836.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 100.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie, 0.67 against the greenback and 1.09 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken