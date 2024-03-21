

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 0.6101 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.7922 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6090 and 1.7960, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 91.93 from Wednesday's closing value of 91.80.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 93.00 against the yen.



