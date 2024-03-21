

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, said that it extended the mandate of the Chairman of the Managing Board Dominik von Achten, which expires at the end of January 2025, by three years until 31 January 2028.



Dominik von Achten has been a member of the Managing Board since 2007, Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board since 2015, and Chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials since 2020.



In a separate press release, Heidelberg Materials said that its Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 16 May, to distribute a dividend of 3.00 euros per share for the 2023 financial year. It represented an increase of 0.40 euros per share or 15% compared to the previous year's dividend of 2.60 euros per share.



