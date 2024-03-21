

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate increased slightly in February to the highest level in five months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in February from January's stable rate of 3.6 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.



There were 379,000 unemployed people in February, up from 368,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age groups, increased to 8.7 percent in February from 8.2 percent in January.



