FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
20 March 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
35,229
Weighted average price paid (p)
181.70
Highest price paid (p)
182.00
Lowest price paid (p)
179.20
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,097,483 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,597,532. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 20 March 2024 is 640,597,532. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
CHIX
181.71
35,229
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:28:03
1836
179.20
CHIX
08:45:28
1836
181.10
CHIX
08:45:52
1337
181.30
CHIX
08:45:52
499
181.30
CHIX
08:47:56
201
181.90
CHIX
08:47:56
837
181.90
CHIX
08:47:56
798
181.90
CHIX
08:47:59
1635
182.00
CHIX
08:47:59
201
182.00
CHIX
08:48:09
249
181.90
CHIX
08:48:09
400
181.90
CHIX
08:48:09
400
181.90
CHIX
08:48:09
400
181.90
CHIX
08:48:09
387
181.90
CHIX
08:48:10
1836
181.80
CHIX
08:48:57
1836
181.90
CHIX
08:49:00
674
181.70
CHIX
08:49:00
400
181.70
CHIX
08:49:00
762
181.70
CHIX
09:32:57
1836
182.00
CHIX
15:43:55
347
182.00
CHIX
15:43:55
1489
182.00
CHIX
15:45:28
345
181.70
CHIX
15:45:29
343
181.90
CHIX
15:45:29
344
181.90
CHIX
15:50:13
1149
181.90
CHIX
15:50:14
1194
181.80
CHIX
15:51:22
971
182.00
CHIX
15:51:22
280
182.00
CHIX
15:52:02
585
182.00
CHIX
15:53:09
662
182.00
CHIX
15:54:02
662
182.00
CHIX
15:56:15
512
182.00
CHIX
16:00:52
800
182.00
CHIX
16:00:52
800
182.00
CHIX
16:00:52
236
182.00
CHIX
16:01:33
642
181.90
CHIX
16:11:12
1836
182.00
CHIX
16:11:50
25
182.00
CHIX
16:13:25
1811
182.00
CHIX
16:16:58
1549
181.90
CHIX
16:16:58
287
181.90
CHIX