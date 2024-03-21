Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
2,066 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,29608:14
2,1662,20008:13
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 08:06
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

20 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,229

Weighted average price paid (p)

181.70

Highest price paid (p)

182.00

Lowest price paid (p)

179.20

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,097,483 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,597,532. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 20 March 2024 is 640,597,532. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

CHIX

181.71

35,229

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:28:03

1836

179.20

CHIX

08:45:28

1836

181.10

CHIX

08:45:52

1337

181.30

CHIX

08:45:52

499

181.30

CHIX

08:47:56

201

181.90

CHIX

08:47:56

837

181.90

CHIX

08:47:56

798

181.90

CHIX

08:47:59

1635

182.00

CHIX

08:47:59

201

182.00

CHIX

08:48:09

249

181.90

CHIX

08:48:09

400

181.90

CHIX

08:48:09

400

181.90

CHIX

08:48:09

400

181.90

CHIX

08:48:09

387

181.90

CHIX

08:48:10

1836

181.80

CHIX

08:48:57

1836

181.90

CHIX

08:49:00

674

181.70

CHIX

08:49:00

400

181.70

CHIX

08:49:00

762

181.70

CHIX

09:32:57

1836

182.00

CHIX

15:43:55

347

182.00

CHIX

15:43:55

1489

182.00

CHIX

15:45:28

345

181.70

CHIX

15:45:29

343

181.90

CHIX

15:45:29

344

181.90

CHIX

15:50:13

1149

181.90

CHIX

15:50:14

1194

181.80

CHIX

15:51:22

971

182.00

CHIX

15:51:22

280

182.00

CHIX

15:52:02

585

182.00

CHIX

15:53:09

662

182.00

CHIX

15:54:02

662

182.00

CHIX

15:56:15

512

182.00

CHIX

16:00:52

800

182.00

CHIX

16:00:52

800

182.00

CHIX

16:00:52

236

182.00

CHIX

16:01:33

642

181.90

CHIX

16:11:12

1836

182.00

CHIX

16:11:50

25

182.00

CHIX

16:13:25

1811

182.00

CHIX

16:16:58

1549

181.90

CHIX

16:16:58

287

181.90

CHIX


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.