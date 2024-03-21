

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 was 1.30 billion euros, an increase of 2.2% from the prior-year.



But annual operating earnings per share declined to 1.41 euros from 2.00 euros in the previous year.



The total number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 1.03 million to 28.49 million contracts. Of this amount, 480,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 350,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 200,000 contracts were gained in the Consumer Applications segment.



Annual sales grew by 5.0% year-over-year to 6.21 billion euros.



United Internet said its Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.50 euros per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 17, 2024.



The company now confirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance and expects an increase in consolidated sales to about 6.5 billion euros compared to 6.213 billion euros in 2023. It projects annual EBITDA to be about 1.42 billion euros compared to 1.300 billion euros in 2023.



The company anticipates cash capex for fiscal year 2024 to be 10% - 20% above the prior-year's 756 million euros.



