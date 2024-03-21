

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOS), a manufacturer of rail infrastructure products, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 net income dropped to 55.3 million euros from last year's 56.0 million euros.



Earnings per share were 2.21 euros, down from 2.38 euros a year ago.



EBIT, a key earnings metric, however, grew 26.2 percent to 98.5 million euros from prior year's 78.1 million euros.



EBITDA grew 158.0 million euros from last year's 131.2 million euros. EBITDA margin improved to 13.0 percent from 12.5 percent a year ago.



Sales increased 16.1 percent to 1.21 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros last year, with strong growth in rail infrastructure business.



Orders received, meanwhile, dropped to 1.22 billion euros from last year's 1.25 billion euros. At around 761.2 million euros, order backlog fell from 799.6 million euros a year earlier.



Further, Vossloh's Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of 1.05 euros per share, higher than last year's 1.00 euro per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expects EBIT to increase significantly to between 100 million euros and 115 million euros. This would result in an EBIT margin of between 8.3 percent and 9.5 percent.



Sales revenues would be between 1.16 billion euros and 1.26 billion euros in the current financial year with overall positive market demand.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken