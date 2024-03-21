Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Polkacity team is pleased to announce new upcoming products, as it continues propelling itself towards a vibrant future with the advent of innovative offerings and partnerships designed to enrich its metaverse ecosystem. By merging the realms of virtual reality, gaming, and decentralized finance, it hopes to stand as a cornerstone in the play-to-earn platform sector. Within this digital city, users can join in and benefit from virtual assets represented as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), establishing a dynamic community engaged in diverse economic activities.

Metachain Blockchain

Polkacity has a blockchain called Metachain. A blockchain that's available for other projects to join along with Polkacity to reach a larger Multiple-player audience and WEB3GL technology to take advantage of streaming the games.

The platform sets itself apart by harnessing the power of Metachain, a cutting-edge blockchain project known for its innovative features tailored for gamers including, zero fees, exceptional scalability, and a focus on security and speed.

Current Listings and Partnerships

Listed across 19 decentralized (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEXs), Polkacity has ensured liquidity and diverse engagement avenues for its ecosystem. Strategic partnerships have been formed with entities such as Trust Vibes, Eqifi, Hyve, Ferrum, Baron Davis, Altura, TrustFi, and BitKeep Wallet, broadening its platform's robustness and feature set.

Current Products

The metaverse boasts a plethora of NFTs virtual real estate, vehicles, and various services like hotels, taxis, and disco clubs. These assets are also tradable on the Polkacity marketplace and OpenSea, in both 2D and 3D/AR formats.

Upcoming Products

AI-Enabled Environment: Enhancing interactions within the metaverse.

Metabot Wars: A blockchain-based battle arena where users own and battle with unique Metabots.

Texas Holdem Poker: A dynamic tournament platform inviting Polkacity citizens to wager POLC tokens against peers in Texas Holdem Poker, offering VIP NFT holders a slice of tournament buy-in fees.

Expanded Virtual Asset Range: Broadening the assortment of available virtual assets to include new transportation modes, entertainment options, and services, further enriching the ecosystem.

Exclusive Hotel Access: We have secured a deal with a hotel in Colombia that will allow exclusive NFT holders access to the hotel when traveling for vacation, enhancing the benefits of NFT ownership and offering unique real-world perks.

Moreover, the rollout of the new Polkacity & Metachain Website signifies a leap towards simplifying user onboarding, enhancing the overall engagement with the Polkacity universe through improved functionalities and a user-friendly interface.

With these initiatives, Polkacity is not just evolving as a digital habitat but is also hoping to cement its place as a pioneering force in the metaverse arena, promising its community an amalgamation of entertainment, economic opportunity, and technological innovation. Newly added NFTs include the Polkacity chopper and many new vehicles, along with a Drone capable of engaging in air battles with friends. Furthermore, Play Money Poker is now available, allowing citizens to enjoy Texas Hold 'em in the casino without risking POLC, ahead of the launch of a real-money version.

About Polkacity:

Polkacity is a smart contract-based metaverse, DeFi, and NFT investment and gaming platform powered by the innovative Metachain blockchain. Offering users a unique fusion of DeFi and NFT functionalities, Polkacity aims to revolutionize the investment and gaming landscape by providing a vibrant community and lucrative opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://polkacity.io/

Contact Info:

Name: Carmelo Milian

Email: Cmilian@polkacity.io

Location: Miami/USA

Telegram: https://t.me/Polkacity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PolkaCity

Medium: https://medium.com/@PolkaCity

