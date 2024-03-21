

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin PLC (CELTF.PK), a gold mining company, Thursday reported profit before tax of $195.14 million for the full year, 14 percent higher than $171.00 million in the previous year, primarily helped by increase in gold sales as well as price.



Profit after tax increased 27 percent to $92.28 million or 7.82 cents per share from $72.49 million or 6.20 cents per share last year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose to $392.67 million from $319.02 million a year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA was $398.18 million.



Revenue for the year grew 13 percent to $891.26 million from $788.42 million a year ago.



Additionally, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 2.0 cents per share, which will be paid on June 19.



For fiscal 2024, the company has reaffirmed its gold production guidance of 470,000 oz to 500,000 oz.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken