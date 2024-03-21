

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a German telecom company, on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the full year, mainly due to depreciation and amortization on investments. However, the company's revenue increased with the help of high-value service revenue.



In addition, the company has confirmed its annual EBITDA guidance.



For the 12-month period, 1&1 posted earnings per share of 1.79 euros, lesser than last year's 2.08 euros per share. This includes a 0.19 euro for the depreciation and amortization on investments in the 1&1 mobile network.



EBIT was at 455.8 million euros, compared with previous year's 534.9 million euros. Earnings were hurt by a noteworthy depreciation on investments for the 1&1 mobile network of 47.3 million euros as against last year's 0.09 million euros as a result of the network start at the end of 2022.



The company noted that this amortization will continue to increase in the coming years. However the firm added that it will be offset by successively increasing cost savings for advance mobile services.



EBITDA stood at 653.8 million euros, lesser than 693.3 million euros in 2022. This includes scheduled start-up costs of132.4 million euros for the construction in the 1&1 mobile network segment that increased from 52.4 million euros a year ago.



The number of customer contracts increased by 480,000 to 16.26 million, for the year.



This growth was based on 570,000 new mobile internet contracts won, whose base stood at 12.25 million at the end of 2023, while the number of broadband lines decreased as expected by 90,000 to 4.01 million in the same period.



Revenue moved up to 4.096 billion euros from 3.963 billion euros in 2022. Revenue was supported by high-value service revenue that improved to 3.243 billion euros from 3.175 billion euros a year ago.



For the full year, the Board will pay a dividend of 0.05 euro per share, unchanged from previous year's 0.05 euro per share.



For the full year, the company reiterated its EBITDA guidance of around 720 million euros.



1&1 expects service revenue of around 3.37 billion euros, for the year.



Further, the company projects its annual capital expenditure to increase by around 28 percent to 380 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken