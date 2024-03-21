Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 63,380 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 2,275,787 ordinary shares in the Company.
The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Dodd
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Artemis Alpha Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300MQXY2QXEIL3756
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB0004355946
|b)
|Nature of Transaction
|Disposal of Ordinary shares of £0.01
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume - Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 March 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
|Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationArtemis Fund Managers Limited Company Secretary0131 225 730021 March 2024