Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852927 | ISIN: AT0000644505 | Ticker-Symbol: LEN
Tradegate
21.03.24
10:13 Uhr
29,750 Euro
+0,550
+1,88 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,75029,95010:18
29,70029,95010:17
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 09:00
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TENCEL: Navigating "Green Claims" Regulatory Change with Lenzing

LENZING, Austria, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to increasing concerns around climate change, consumers are constantly seeking ways to contribute positively. Recently, the European Parliament voted to implement a Green Claims Directive aimed at protecting consumers from misleading practices that could obstruct well-informed purchasing decisions. Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, is committed to working with the textile value chain to navigate through the changing regulatory landscape and supporting consumers to make informed choices.

With a focus on improving product labelling to prevent the usage of vague environmental claims, "the Directive is an opportunity to boost value chain transparency, driving brands towards stricter value chain management policies," said Florian Heubrandner, Lenzing's Executive Vice President of Global Textiles Business.

As the very first fiber producer worldwide to be awarded the EU Ecolabel for textile products (license no. AT/016/001) in 2002, Lenzing continues to focus on enhancing its impact on the value chain, driving systematic change and advancing circularity. Through refining its fiber solutions and fiber offerings, Lenzing continues to work closely with its value chain partners to support their progress in transparency.

To drive systematic change in the textile industry, collaboration is central to Lenzing's approach to advancing transparency. "For instance, we have been sharing our sustainability credentials with customers and actively taking part in programs organized by partners like Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Textile Exchange," Florian added.

To maximize traceability, having an innovative fiber identification technology that traces fibers from yarn to the final product is just one part of the solution. "We also work with a third-party blockchain technology service partner to ensure that every step along the supply chain is recorded and transparent," said Harold Weghorst, Lenzing's Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding.

To convey these efforts to consumers effectively, the Lenzing E-branding Service platform serves as a one-stop access point with co-branding assets. "For example, we launched Digital Hangtags for textile products made of TENCEL and LENZING ECOVERO branded fibers to help customers using TENCEL and LENZING ECOVERO branded fibers to communicate their efforts consistently and effectively across all marketing platforms and channels," Harold explained.

Given the evolving consumer needs and regulatory landscapes, Harold underscored the importance for companies like Lenzing to stay abreast of changes and consumer behaviors. "This understanding is crucial to ensuring brands' alignment with societal needs, thus fostering a sustainable future for all," Harold added.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navigating-green-claims-regulatory-change-with-lenzing-302095700.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.