Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, is presenting new data for its product portfolio in addition to perspectives on medical aesthetics trends at the 2024 Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress. AMWC is a leading global scientific conference specializing in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine. Participants can attend live in Monaco or tune in virtually beginning March 27 through March 29, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321775430/en/

Merz Aesthetics' programming includes a sponsored symposium on March 28 from 14:00 16:00 CET, Beauty Without Borders: Aesthetics Across Continents, moderated by Dr. Sabrina Fabi, featuring commentary from Dr. Kate Goldie, Dr. Siew Tuck Wah, Dr. Rolf Bartsch and Dr. Rossana Vasconcelos. During the session, the group will discuss the multifaceted landscape of beauty and aging around the world, the nuances and variances of aging concerns among different patient populations and the recommended techniques and products.

"Each year, AMWC allows us the opportunity to connect and collaborate with peers from around the world and provides a forum to showcase our research and advancements in medical aesthetics," said Terri Phillips, MD, Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Merz Aesthetics. "We're excited to engage in scientific exchange, foster new connections and discuss innovations within our portfolio, in addition to sharing insights from the evolving field of regenerative aesthetics."

"At Merz Aesthetics, we aim to provide the best experience possible for our health care professionals and their patients," said Gonzalo Mibelli, President, EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "I'm looking forward to presenting our latest data and honoring the commitment we've made to our customers to meet their evolving needs."

In addition to the symposium, Merz Aesthetics is presenting five e-posters for the first time. The abstracts will be available for viewing on-site throughout the congress and displayed on the virtual e-poster platform with detailed abstracts. Following are the highlighted e-posters:

Long-term Duration and Safety of CaHA(+)-CMC for the Treatment of Jawline Jeremy B. Green, MD, Roberta Del Campo, MD, Alan J. Durkin, MD, David K. Funt, MD, Nicole Nasrallah, MS, Keith Martinez, PhD, Amir Moradi, MD

Jeremy B. Green, MD, Roberta Del Campo, MD, Alan J. Durkin, MD, David K. Funt, MD, Nicole Nasrallah, MS, Keith Martinez, PhD, Amir Moradi, MD Tissue Integration of Hyaluronic Acid-Containing Dermal Fillers: Automated Approach Using a Human Skin Model Under Optimal Tension Kay Marquardt, PhD, Christian Hartmann, PhD, Michael Conneely, PhD, Robyn Hickerson, PhD, Kristina Riegel, PhD, Thomas Hengl, PhD

Kay Marquardt, PhD, Christian Hartmann, PhD, Michael Conneely, PhD, Robyn Hickerson, PhD, Kristina Riegel, PhD, Thomas Hengl, PhD Stimulation of Elastin Neogenesis by Micro-Focused Ultrasound (MFU-V) Kay Marquardt, PhD, Christian Hartmann, PhD, Flora Wegener, PhD, Nils Warfving, PhD, Kristina Riegel, PhD, Thomas Hengl, PhD

Kay Marquardt, PhD, Christian Hartmann, PhD, Flora Wegener, PhD, Nils Warfving, PhD, Kristina Riegel, PhD, Thomas Hengl, PhD Consensus Agreements on Regenerative Aesthetics: Terminology, Goals, and Strategies Dr. Kate Goldie, Dr. Greg Chernoff, Dr. Niamh Corduff, Dr. Owen Davies, Dr. Jani van Loghem, Dr. Bianca Viscomi

Dr. Kate Goldie, Dr. Greg Chernoff, Dr. Niamh Corduff, Dr. Owen Davies, Dr. Jani van Loghem, Dr. Bianca Viscomi Micro-focused Ultrasound with Visualization and Aesthetic Outcomes: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Clinical Studies Dr. Sabrina Guillen Fabi, Dr. Gabriela Casabona, Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Dr. Julia Sevi, Dr. Julieta Spada, Dr. Vasanop Vachiramon, Dr. Rossana Vasconcelos, Dr. Siew Tuck Wah

Merz Aesthetics will be located at Booth J1 on Level 1.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

Copyright 2024 Merz Aesthetics GmbH. All rights reserved. MERZ, MERZ AESTHETICS and the MERZ logo are registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321775430/en/

Contacts:

Diana Trojanus

EMEA Communications

Merz Aesthetics GmbH

Media@merz.com