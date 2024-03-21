Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 09:34
Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

DJ Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) 
Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 
21-March-2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21.3.2024 10:01:15 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Decisions of general meeting 
Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board 
Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 21 March 2024 
On 21 March 2024, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting appointed Director General, LL.M. with court training Jan Hjelt 
from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment as a new member and First Vice Chair to Finnvera's Board of 
Directors. Eila Kreivi, M.S.Sc., was appointed as a new member to the Board of Directors. 
Petri Ekman, M.Sc. (Econ.), will continue as Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors, and Mikko Spolander, Director 
General, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), from the Ministry of Finance will continue as Second Vice Chair of Finnvera's Board of 
Directors. Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Anne Nurminen, Entrepreneur; Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.); and Petri 
Viertiö, M.Sc. (Tech.), will continue serving as members of the Board. 
Elise Pekkala, Senior Government Adviser from the MEAE, and Ritva Laukkanen, M.Sc. (Econ.), stepped down from the 
Board. 
Hanna-Maija Kiviranta, the first Vice Chair of Suomen Ekonomit (The Business School Graduates in Finland), was 
appointed to Finnvera's Supervisory Board as a new member, and Johanna Reinikainen, Finance Manager, was appointed to 
the Board as Finnvera's personnel representative. 
Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, will continue to serve as Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Seppo Eskelinen, 
Member of Parliament, as Vice Chair. Members of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi, Rami Lehtinen, Aki Lindén, Onni Rostila, 
Hanna Sarkkinen, Mari-Leena Talvitie, Sofia Virta and Ville Väyrynen will continue as members of the Supervisory Board, 
as will Mari Laaksonen, Chair of the Council of Suomen Yrittäjät (Federation of Finnish Enterprises); Kari Luoto, 
Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland); 
Seppo Nevalainen, Economist (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK); Katja Syvärinen, Director (the Central 
Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK); and Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries). 
Martin Paasi, Chairman (Finnish Business School Graduates), and Annika Ylätalo (Finnvera), Legal Counsel, have stepped 
down from the Supervisory Board. 
The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements 
for the period 1 January-31 December 2023, discharged the company's Supervisory Board, Board of Directors and CEO from 
liability and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company's result. 
Ernst & Young Oy was elected as Finnvera's regular auditor, with Miikka Hietala, Authorised Public Accountant, as the 
principal auditor. 
Further information: 
Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1613374559 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      69BL 
Sequence No.:  310978 
EQS News ID:  1863761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

