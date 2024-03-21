DJ Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

21.3.2024 10:01:15 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Decisions of general meeting Finnvera's Annual General Meeting: Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 21 March 2024 On 21 March 2024, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting appointed Director General, LL.M. with court training Jan Hjelt from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment as a new member and First Vice Chair to Finnvera's Board of Directors. Eila Kreivi, M.S.Sc., was appointed as a new member to the Board of Directors. Petri Ekman, M.Sc. (Econ.), will continue as Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors, and Mikko Spolander, Director General, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), from the Ministry of Finance will continue as Second Vice Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors. Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Anne Nurminen, Entrepreneur; Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.); and Petri Viertiö, M.Sc. (Tech.), will continue serving as members of the Board. Elise Pekkala, Senior Government Adviser from the MEAE, and Ritva Laukkanen, M.Sc. (Econ.), stepped down from the Board. Hanna-Maija Kiviranta, the first Vice Chair of Suomen Ekonomit (The Business School Graduates in Finland), was appointed to Finnvera's Supervisory Board as a new member, and Johanna Reinikainen, Finance Manager, was appointed to the Board as Finnvera's personnel representative. Sofia Vikman, Member of Parliament, will continue to serve as Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Seppo Eskelinen, Member of Parliament, as Vice Chair. Members of Parliament Hilkka Kemppi, Rami Lehtinen, Aki Lindén, Onni Rostila, Hanna Sarkkinen, Mari-Leena Talvitie, Sofia Virta and Ville Väyrynen will continue as members of the Supervisory Board, as will Mari Laaksonen, Chair of the Council of Suomen Yrittäjät (Federation of Finnish Enterprises); Kari Luoto, Managing Director (Finnish Grocery Trade Association); Veli-Matti Mattila, Director, Chief Economist (Finance Finland); Seppo Nevalainen, Economist (the Finnish Confederation of Professionals STTK); Katja Syvärinen, Director (the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK); and Tommi Toivola, Director (Confederation of Finnish Industries). Martin Paasi, Chairman (Finnish Business School Graduates), and Annika Ylätalo (Finnvera), Legal Counsel, have stepped down from the Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting adopted the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the period 1 January-31 December 2023, discharged the company's Supervisory Board, Board of Directors and CEO from liability and approved the proposal made by the Board of Directors for the use of the parent company's result. Ernst & Young Oy was elected as Finnvera's regular auditor, with Miikka Hietala, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principal auditor. Further information: Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng

