DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.9763 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31184624 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 311000 EQS News ID: 1863811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)