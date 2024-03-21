DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.6652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35944790 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 311078 EQS News ID: 1863971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)