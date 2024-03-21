OurFamilyWizard, LLC: OurFamilyWizard Launches a New Feature Internationally

The leader in co-parenting tech is growing internationally, releasing a new Calls feature in the United Kingdom, followed by Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / OurFamilyWizard, the world's leading provider of co-parenting technology, is releasing its new Calls feature in international markets, beginning with the United Kingdom. The Calls feature offers documented video and audio calling between a co-parent and their child, both for officially scheduled indirect contact as well as casual conversations. The Calls feature is coming soon to Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"We're dedicated to supporting co-parents and family law professionals around the world, and this is one more step in our continued international expansion," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "We are excited to add this new popular feature to our suite of co-parenting tools in international markets, starting with the UK. Our goal is to meet the unique communication needs of co-parenting families in one centralised, secure place, across all the countries we serve."

"OurFamilyWizard was a game-changer in the Family Court when it launched in Aotearoa, New Zealand, in 2017," said Timothy McMichael, New Zealand-based Family Dispute Resolution Provider and Chair of the Family Court Association Auckland. "Now OurFamilyWizard is once again taking it to the next level. The Calls feature will offer separating and divorcing parents the communication app they need: one that offers multiple ways to communicate and documents everything automatically."

The Calls feature is useful for long distances, midweek visits or when safety concerns prevent direct contact. Consistent communication, even when physically apart, helps a parent and child connect with each other and build strong, healthy bonds that last. Documenting this communication keeps everyone safe and motivated.

In 2023, OurFamilyWizard received the Innovation of the Year Award at the Family Law Awards from LexisNexis UK. Also in 2023, the company unrolled a brand refresh to reflect its continual investment in improving its features, including recent Calendar improvements that make it easier to request a schedule change and Expenses updates that make it easier to document and manage shared co-parenting expenses. OurFamilyWizard's acquisition of Cozi in 2022 created yet another avenue through which the brand can support families as they organize and coordinate family life.

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage audio and video calls, shared calendars, expenses, messaging, files and other critical family information. These tools can reduce the risk of parents returning to court.?

