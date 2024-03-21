Evolve to spearhead Dell's AI-driven localization strategy, handling more than 400 million words annually across 27 languages

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, today announces that Dell Technologies ("Dell") has signed a multi-year agreement for Evolve, RWS's groundbreaking linguistic AI solution.

Evolve, which offers transformative efficiency gains across the supply chain for organizations with substantial translation demands, will become a cornerstone of Dell's AI-powered localization strategy, supporting the next stage of the company's growth. From marketing materials and technical documentation to support resources and multimedia, Evolve is set to translate over 400 million words annually into 27 core languages for Dell, enhancing global communication and digital customer experience.

"Our translation supply chain is incredibly complex and we're always looking for opportunities to drive efficiencies," explains Wayne Bourland, Director of Translation at Dell. "Moving to Evolve a truly groundbreaking linguistic AI solution supports Dell's overall AI strategy and will radically transform our approach to localization, enabling us to stay ahead of future content and translation challenges."

Evolve, which integrates human and artificial intelligence, revolutionizes translation processes and the time it takes to achieve high quality results. The solution combines RWS's language services with its translation management system (Trados Enterprise) and its neural machine translation technology (Language Weaver) alongside language specialist-trained quality estimation and a finely tuned private large language model. This powerful combination which continually learns and self-improves ensures optimal translation outcomes for large volumes of multilingual content.

"Dell has an outstanding reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and services to its global customer base," explains Amanda Newton, President of RWS's Global Content Services. "Implementing Evolve is a natural next step in our relationship and supports Dell's focus on customers ensuring they always engage with high-quality content in their own language, wherever they are in the world."

Click here to learn more about Evolve.

