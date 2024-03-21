Aptean Inc.: Horeca Groothandel Tilburg (HGT) Chooses Aptean Food & Beverage ERP for Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Customer Service

Aptean ERP Equips HGT With Paperless Order Picking and Automated Warehouse Management

ETTEN-LEUR, The Netherlands, March 21, 2024, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its recent collaboration with Horeca Groothandel Tilburg (HGT), a leading wholesaler in Tilburg providing a comprehensive range of food and non-food products to the hospitality industry. With a focus on quality and reliability, HGT offers a diverse selection of goods tailored to meet the needs of restaurants, cafes, corporate and sport canteens and other establishments. HGT's commitment to excellence makes them a trusted partner for businesses seeking top-tier supplies. The company has selected the cloud-based Aptean Food & Beverage ERP solution to enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer service standards.



As a wholesaler catering to 450 customers weekly and managing a portfolio of 10,000 products with just 35 employees, HGT faces numerous challenges with its current systems. The company made the strategic decision to invest in a cloud deployment of Aptean Food & Beverage ERP to address critical business challenges and streamline operations. The solution emerged as the ideal choice due to its robust functionality tailored specifically for the food industry, seamless integration capabilities and user-friendly interface. Moreover, Aptean's extensive experience and proven track record in implementing ERP solutions for similar businesses, including suppliers of HGT, instilled confidence in the business's decision.

"HGT was impressed by Aptean's industry expertise, commitment to best practices and the ability to provide a tailored solution that aligns with our process and growth objectives," said Daphne Brabers, Director at Horeca Groothandel Tilburg. "With Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, we anticipate significant improvements in warehouse operations, order accuracy and customer satisfaction. We look forward to optimizing additional business processes in the future to support our expansion plans."

Aptean's partnership approach, coupled with its local presence and dedicated support, further solidified the family-owned company's choice. By implementing Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, HGT aims to enhance order picking processes, automate warehouse management and improve overall service quality.

"We are delighted to partner with Horeca Groothandel Tilburg on their journey towards operational excellence and growth," said Duane George, President EMEA and APAC at Aptean. "By leveraging our industry-leading ERP solution, HGT will not only streamline the business's current processes but also lay a solid foundation for future expansion and innovation."

About Horeca Groothandel Tilburg

Horeca Groothandel Tilburg is a family-owned leading wholesaler catering to diverse needs in the food and non-food industry. With a comprehensive range of high-quality products, including fresh produce, beverages and kitchen essentials, they serve catering, cafeterias, company restaurants and sport canteens as well as bakeries and vegetable and meat processors. Their commitment to quality and efficiency makes them a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable wholesale solutions.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com