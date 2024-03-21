

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks climbed on Thursday as investors reacted to dovish Fed remarks and awaited the latest decision on U.K. interest rates from the Bank of England.



The central bank is widely expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 5.25 percent and keep hawkish guidance.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 67 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,804 after finishing marginally lower on Wednesday.



FirstGroup added 1.7 percent after it won the tender to operate one of London's most iconic travel infrastructure and leisure sites.



Nationwide Building Society gained 1 percent and Virgin Money UK rallied 2.4 percent after they agreed on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Virgin Money by Nationwide.



Next, a clothing, footwear and home products retailer, surged nearly 5 percent after posting improved pre-tax profit and backing guidance.



3i Group jumped 3.4 percent after the private equity and infrastructure firm reported an 8 percent increase in net asset value (NAV) over the third quarter.



Gold miner Centamin soared 5 percent after delivering annual production in line with guidance.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken