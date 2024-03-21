DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12018582 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 311187 EQS News ID: 1864239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 21, 2024 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)