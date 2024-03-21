DJ Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX LN) Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2024 / 10:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.4422 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7126628 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 311165 EQS News ID: 1864191 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

