Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Welcomes Mikkel Weider to the Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES) Trophy Games is thrilled to announce the addition of Mikkel Weider, the former Founder and CEO of Nordisk Games, to its Board of Directors.

"Trophy Games is gaining a seasoned player with an extensive network. Not only has Mikkel served on numerous boards, but he has also played a pivotal role in building companies, both small and large. He has experience in acquiring and growing gaming companies. Additionally, Mikkel has worked with the management team at Trophy Games in strategy sessions before officially joining the board, so he is familiar with the company," said Søren Gleie, CEO of Trophy Games.

Mikkel Weider's impressive career includes steering Nordisk Games to exceptional heights, from zero to 1,300 employees through savvy acquisitions and organic growth as Founder and CEO. He also founded the game company Art of Crime and has made impactful contributions to international internet ventures like Match.com and Bookatable.com as a Director. He has previously served on the boards of renowned gaming companies like Avalanche Studios, Supermassive, Star Stable, Nitro, Mercury Steam, Multiverse, Raw Fury, and Flashbulb.

"I am confident that Mikkel's unique blend of experience, passion for games, and strategic vision will be a game-changer for Trophy Games. This is not just any addition to the board. It is a scoop and a move that sets us on an exciting path for the future," said Søren Gleie.

Mikkel Weider commented on his new role: "I am excited to join Trophy Games. Trophy Games' potential for growth and innovation is immense, and I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to drive success."

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

