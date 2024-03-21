The Winters Group, Inc., Presents Annual Racial Justice at Work Summit With the Theme 'Justice for All'

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / With the recent Supreme Court decisions on reproductive rights and affirmative action, more than half the states passing laws restricting the teaching of racism and other issues related to systemic inequality, and this being a polarizing election year, those feeling the backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts need a place to gather and find support. That place is the Racial Justice at Work Summit: Justice for All.

2024 Racial Justice at Work Summit

Global diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) consultancy The Winters Group, Inc., celebrates 40 years in business with its Annual Racial Justice at Work Summit, taking place April 23 through 25, 2024. The theme of the virtual summit is "Justice for All" and it will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including keynotes and sessions by bestselling authors and renowned social justice advocates speaking on equity and inclusion topics related to race/ethnicity, gender, LGBTQIA+, disability, intersectionality, well-being, the legal implications of DEI work, and more.

Keynote sessions will include: a conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Mary-Frances Winters on antiracism, Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Minal Bopaiah on the meaning of Sankofa, activist Jane Elliott of "Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes" exercise fame, The Memo author Minda Harts on the transformative power of trust in the workplace, Viral Justice author Dr. Ruha Benjamin on bias in technology, disability advocate and influencer Molly Burke, and PHLUID founder Rob Smith on breaking the gender binary.

Attendees will be able to build personalized agendas, choosing from:

7 keynotes

60+ sessions

10+ panels featuring industries such as health care, education, media, finance, and retail

2 deep-dive workshops, including one on self-care

musical interludes and spoken word performances

daily yoga and wellness practices

networking opportunities with fellow DEI advocates

"We expanded our summit to three days this year because we needed a place where DEI practitioners and their allies could gather as a community during these turbulent times," says Mary-Frances Winters, Founder and CEO of The Winters Group. Adds Mareisha N. Reese, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Winters Group: "Support for the summit has been overwhelmingly positive. More than 150 thought leaders in DEI will share their expertise, affirming the collective work we all contribute toward justice for all."

To register for the summit, go to events.wintersgroup.com/RJAW24. On the summit website, participants can preview speaker bios, daily themes, the summit agenda, session descriptions, and more. Session recordings will be available after the summit for 90 days.

The 2024 Racial Justice at Work Summit is made possible by generous sponsors, including: Merck, Under Armour, Tapestry, Bank of America, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Cushman & Wakefield, Mount Sinai, Amazon, Kaiser Permanente, H&M, Town & Country Markets, Piper Sandler, and IDI, LLC.

The Winters Group, Inc., is a Black women-owned DEIJ global consulting firm. For more information, visit www.wintersgroup.com.

