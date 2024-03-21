Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Listed on OTCQB

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at the open on March 21, 2024, on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. Pulsar will trade under the symbol "PSRHF" in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "PLSR".

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as it is an important component of our efforts to increase Pulsar's profile and exposure to a broader audience, including the United States investment community" stated Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO and Director of Pulsar.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

In addition, the Company has submitted an application to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (the "DTCC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTCC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTCC are considered "DTCC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

